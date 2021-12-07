Two Marshall players invited to MLS College Showcase

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall men’s soccer seniors Vitor Dias and Pedro Dolabella were named as two of a total of 44 invitees to the Major League Soccer (MLS) College Showcase.

The two natives of Brasilia, Brazil are the only members of Conference USA to be invited to the Showcase. Dias and Dolabella were major factors in the Herd capturing back-to-back Conference USA Championships in 2019 and 2020-21 as well as the 2020 NCAA College Cup National Title.

The second edition of the adidas MLS College Showcase is set to take place Dec. 10-12 in Cary, N.C., in conjunction with the 2021 NCAA Men’s College Cup. It is a three-day event that will give technical staffs from every MLS club a chance to scout top collegiate prospects in the nation, including those who still have remaining NCAA eligibility.

The 2021 adidas MLS College Showcase will feature 44 top college players, ranging from freshmen to graduate students, participating in a series of training sessions, testing, interviews, and match play. This event will allow MLS clubs to scout and interact with potential MLS SuperDraft selections across different stages of their collegiate careers without jeopardizing players’ collegiate eligibility.

Dias wowed fans, opponents, and broadcasters with his ball-han­dling skills and abilities in the open-field or in tight spaces since coming to Huntington before the 2019 season. His time with the Green & White was packed with titles and numerous awards. In the spring of 2021, Dias was honored as the Conference USA Player of the Year, Offensive MVP, Co-Midfielder of the Year, First Team All-C-USA and the Michael L. Slive Co-Male Athlete of the Year. On the national level, he garnered First Team All-Region and First Team All-American honors as well as a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist. Dias was named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team after netting four assists including the helpers on the last three game-winners.

In the fall of 2021, “The Magician” added to his accolades with another C-USA First Team selection, shared the Co-Midfielder of the Year award with Dolabella and was a Senior CLASS Award Finalist. In his career, Dias appeared in 54 matches with 49 starts. His 14 goals are tied for sixth all-time at Marshall. Dias also tallied 15 assists and 43 total points.

Dolabella came to the Herd in 2017 and was a major factor in the rise of the program. He leaves with a trophy case of accolades both on and off the pitch. Dolabella is a four-time Academic Medalist, three-time All-C-USA selection, two-time All-Academic Team honoree, two-time United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-Region and the 2020-21 C-USA Men’s Soccer Scholar Athlete of the Year. In 2021, along with being selected First Team All-Conference USA, “The Mayor” was honored as the C-USA Player of the Year, Offensive MVP and of course shared the Co-Midfielder of the Year award with Dais.

Dolabella was honored as the 2019 C-USA Tournament Offensive MVP after scoring the game-winning, Golden Goal in the title match versus No. 17 Charlotte. In the spring of 2021, he helped lead the way to a Na­tional Championship including playing all 97 minutes of the title match. In the fall of 2021, Dolabella led the Herd with 10 goals including five game-winners which ranked in the top five in the NCAA. Over his career, he appeared in 90 matches with 85 starts and logged over 7,200 minutes. Dolabella finished sixth all-time at Marshall with 23 goals, tied for fourth with 16 assists and sixth with 62 total points.

The 2021 adidas MLS College Showcase is a closed-door scouting event officially sanctioned by the NCAA. Players on the four remaining teams in College Cup contention will not participate in the 2021 adidas MLS College Showcase; however, technical staff from MLS clubs will attend the remaining College Cup matches in Cary, N.C. on Dec. 10-12.