Two more WV Power players get contracts purchased

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The San Francisco Giants have purchased the contract of starting pitcher Aaron Blair, while the Leones de Yucatan have purchased the contract of relief pitcher Edwin Quirarte.

RHP Edwin Quirarte, who reached the Triple-A level with the San Francisco Giants in2015, is the tenth member of the Power in 2021 to have his contract purchased by a major league organization or Mexican League team.

In 15 appearances with the Power, Quirarte was 3-1 with a 3.70 ERA at the time of his contract purchase. In 24.1 innings, the right hander struck out 25 and allowed just 10 earned runs.

A 5th round pick out of California State University – Northridge in 2008 by the San Francisco Giants, Quirarte quickly rose through the minor league ranks. He was named an Eastern League All-Star in 2013 while playing for the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

RHP Aaron Blair, who played parts of two seasons in the Major Leagues, is the eleventh member of the Power in 2021 to have his contract purchased by a major league organization or Mexican League team.

In 1 game with the Power, Blair went 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA, 6 strikeouts, giving up just 1 earned run at the time of his contract purchase. Blair was placed on the injured list June 4, 2021 where he remained until this contract purchase. Blair is heading to San Francisco’s Double-A Affiliate the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

A 1st round draft pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2013, Blair quickly rose through the minor league ranks, being named a Diamondbacks Organizational All-Star in both 2014 and 2015. In 2015, Blair was named a Mid-Season All-Star for the Southern League while pitching for the Mobile BayBears. Blair made his Major League debut on April 24, 2016.

The Power now have eleven players whose contracts have been purchased by a major league organization or Mexican League team. The previous nine Power players signed by a major league organization or Mexican League team in 2021 include RHP Rob Whalen (MIN), C Francisco Arcia (LAA), RHP Erik Manoah (MIN), RHP Mike Broadway (Yucatan Leones-Mexican League), and RHP Diego Moreno (WASH), INF Jimmy Paredes (Tijuana Toros-Mexican League), RHP Elih Villanueva (Monterey Sultanes-Mexican League), OF Jose Tabata (Monterey Sultanes-Mexican League), and RHP Jean Machi (Monterey Sultanes-Mexican League).