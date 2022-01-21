Two top teams in MAC face each other in Athens

ATHENS, OH (WOWK) – (14-4) Toledo men’s basketball traveled to (14-2) Ohio Friday night for a little MACtion.

In a battle between the two top teams in the conference, Toledo pulled out the 87-69 win to move into sole possession of first place in the MAC.

More than 8,000 fans came out to the Convocation Center to watch this highly anticipated game.

The Bobcats came out strong, snagging an early lead, but they lost that lead about two minutes into the first quarter; and couldn’t get it back. Toledo would hold it the rest of the way, with the deficit as low as six in the second half.

Ryan Rollins led the way with 25 points for the Rockets (15-4, 7-1 MAC). Ohio (14-3, 5-1 MAC) will next take on Northern Illinois Tuesday night.