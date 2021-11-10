Two West Virginia athletes sign to D1 schools

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – It’s one of the greatest days of a young athlete’s life.

All the grind, all the hard work, all the sweat — leads up to National Signing Day.

Teays Valley Christian’s Josiah Davis is staying in the Mountain State.

The senior will take the country road up to Morgantown and join a group of players already near the top of the Big 12.

“Out of this world,” said Davis. “They’re super excited for me. They always show me all the support I can have, so I’m just glad I got them behind me too.”

West Virginia seemed to be the natural fit for the Kitchener, Ontario native. His head coach Travis Tarr says he couldn’t be more proud to see Josiah get this far.

“For it to finally get here when you’ve talked about it now for three years on what his goals are and there’s nothing better in coaching or in working with adolescents in my life is more rewarding than seeing kids achieve their goals,” said Tarr.

The top rated player in the state, Poca’s Isaac McKneely will go to the other Virginia — signing with the Cavaliers.

Just the second West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year in Putnam County, the six-foot-four-inch senior decided not to go the prep route, but stay with the Dots.

“It’s not every day you get a kid like Isaac, the type of person he is, the type of player he is,” said Allen Osborne, head coach of Poca basketball.

80 different schools vied for McKneely’s services, but Virginia won out due to its academics and emergence into a national contender.

Putting pen to paper — this moment is a dream come true for Isaac.

“I didn’t think growing up that I’d be here,” said McKneely. “And to be here, I’m just really thankful for everyone. My teammates, every coach, the Lord and Saviour upstairs. So just to be here, signing with UVA, such a great program, it’s kind of unbelievable. And I’m just really thankful and humble and I’m going to stay and continue working.”

Not everyone can be a division one college athlete — but these athletes are inspiring the next generation of Mountain State stars.

“Showing the younger kids and the younger generation that they can do it,” said Davis. “No matter where you’re from, no matter what your circumstances are, if you want to do it, you can definitely accomplish it.”