Huntington, W. Va (WOWK) — After coming off a disappointing loss on Friday against Boise State, the Herd were hit with another hurdle on Monday when junior Tyler King was dismissed from the team for a violation of team rules.

King was one of the most proficient weapons on Marshall’s offense at running back in his three seasons. He leaves a hole to be filled this Saturday when Marshall welcomes Ohio U to Joan c. Edwards Stadium in the Battle of the Bell.