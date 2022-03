WHEELING, WV (WOWK) – The University of Charleston men’s basketball team’s season came to an end Sunday, falling in the Mountain East Conference Championship Game to top-seeded West Liberty 70-59.

Charleston did not get an at-large bid in the NCAA Division II Tournament. West Virginia State and Fairmont State receive bids.

The Yellow Jackets will face the Hilltoppers in the regional hosted by Indiana (Pa.). Fairmont State receives the sixth seed and will face Cal U (Pa.).