UC football loses to Frostburg in double overtime

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The University of Charleston traveled to Frostburg for their second game of the season and this one ended in double overtime.

The last time these two teams faced each other, UC lost 42-7; but this game was a different story.

A field goal kicked by the Golden Eagles with 11 seconds left on the clock sent this game into overtime.

Then, tied at 17, Frostburg’s Gavin Lavat punches it in from one yard out to put the Bobcats back in the lead 24-17.

UC’s chance to respond, and they do.

Josh Brown rushes the middle and crosses the plane for a Golden Eagles touchdown, to tie the game again, at 24.

So into double overtime we went, and Frostburg won it with a touchdown from Lavat, the final 30-24.