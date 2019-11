University of Charleston Football crushed rival West Virginia State University 49-24 in a game that was televised across the state on WOWK-TV, CBS 13.

With the victory, Charleston holds a 9-1 all-time series lead over WVSU.

UC Running Back Tyreik McAllister was the star of the game. McAllister was unstoppable for the Golden Eagles. The junior racked up a total 309 yards and three Touchdowns to help Charleston earn its sixth win of the year.

