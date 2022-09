CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The University of Charleston football team lost its home opener to Frostburg State 34-28 Saturday.

Frostburg controlled much of the first and second quarters, scoring the first 10 points of the game. The Golden Eagles were able to make it close, having the ball deep into Bobcats territory late in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Davis Black threw an interception to Wylan Harich to seal the game for Frostburg. UC falls to 1-2, they host Alderson Broaddus Sept. 24.