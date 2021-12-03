UC men’s soccer is headed to the Elite Eight

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The UC men’s soccer team is looking like they could win their third national championship in four seasons after taking down Davis & Elkins in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA DII tournament Thursday night.

In regulation, the Senators had four shots on goal to UC’s one.

The game went into double overtime and stayed 0-0.

The Golden Eagles won in PKs (3-0) and will face Millersville next for the Elite Eight match on Saturday at 1 o’clock.

Tune into the 13 Sports Zone Saturday night for highlights!