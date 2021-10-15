UC men’s soccer on seven game win streak after victory in Wheeling

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The University of Charleston men’s soccer team continues to prove their strength after a 5-1 win in Wheeling.

This is now the seventh win in a row for the Golden Eagles, who are now 10-1 on the season.

UC found the back of the net twice in the first half; Wheeling did score once, but that would be the Cardinals’ only goal.

The Golden Eagles scored three more in the second half to win this one, 5-1.

And get this – every goal was made by a different player.

Adrian Camacho, Alejandro Larrayoz, Sebastian Pavez, Alex Townley, and Eduardo Barros each scored.

UC is now 10-1 overall, 9-1 in conference play.