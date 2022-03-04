WHEELING, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain East Conference Tournament continued for the men Friday; University of Charleston faced Concord for this quarterfinal matchup.

This one had six lead changes and seven ties – all in the first half.

The Golden Eagles went into halftime up 40-37, and then held onto the lead from there.

Concord was within a bucket with five seconds to play, but UC held on for the win, the final 88-84.

Lamont McManus – the man you just saw hit the big dunk in the highlights above – totaled the most points for UC at 23; Keith Williams had 20 points and four blocks.

The Golden Eagles will face Alderson Broaddus tomorrow night for the semifinal game; tip off is at 8:30.