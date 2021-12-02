UC takes down undefeated Fairmont State by double digits

All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The University of Charleston took on number nine ranked, undefeated, Fairmont State and came out on top by double digits; the final 87-70.

UC went on a huge run in the beginning of this game; you can check out some of those highlights above!

Sophomore Tyler Eberhart led the team in scoring with 17 points; he also totaled five rebounds, four assists, and a block.

Senior guard Keith Williams and sophomore guard Jeremiah Keene tallied 16 points each.

The final 87-70; the Golden Eagles roll to 6-1 and face Frostburg State next on Saturday at 4pm.

