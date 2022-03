WHEELING, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Golden Eagles are moving on. UC took down rival West Virginia State for the second time in under a week, 62-58 the final.

Charleston advances to the semifinal round where they will face third-seeded West Liberty Saturday at noon. The winner will face either top seed Glenville State or Notre Dame Saturday night.

Clarrissa Francis led the way with 20 points for the Golden Eagles. Markyia McCormick and Trinity Palacio also scored in double figures.