CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The University of Charleston men’s basketball team hosted Notre Dame for their second to last home game of the regular season.

The Golden Eagles entered the contest 19-5, and on a three game win streak; the Falcons 15-9, on a five game win streak.

UC came out on a 6-0 run before Notre Dame managed a bucket.

The Golden Eagles went into halftime down 40-36, but fired back in the second to win it 85-78.

Keith Williams tallied the most points at 23, then Jeremiah Keene and Lamont McManus tied for second most at 16.

UC travels to Alderson Broaddus next on Saturday at 4pm.