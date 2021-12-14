UConn’s Paige Bueckers undergoes successful knee surgery

Connecticut’s Paige Bueckers stumbles injured as Connecticut’s Nika Mühl and head coach Geno Auriemma looks on the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn said Tuesday that star Paige Bueckers has undergone successful surgery to repair the left leg fracture she suffered a week ago as well as a meniscus tear in that knee.

Bueckers underwent the surgery on Monday afternoon at UConn Health, the school announced.

The reigning national player of the year fractured her left tibia at the knee on Dec. 5 in a win over Notre Dame.

The injury, known as a tibial plateau fracture, was expected to take six to eight weeks to heal on its own.

But the school said Tuesday that she also suffered a lateral meniscus tear when she was hurt and that both injuries were repaired during the surgery.

Bueckers’ recovery is expected to take two months from the date of surgery, the school said.

No. 7 UConn (6-2) takes on No. 6 Louisville on Sunday. The Huskies also will be without injured guards Niki Muhl and Azzi Fudd and forward Aubrey Griffin, leaving them with eight healthy players.

