UK Basketball holds hoops camp at Boyd County Middle School

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – John Caliapri is one of the best college basketball coaches of all-time. Today some of area’s future stars were soaking in the words of wisdom from the former national championship head coach.

Coach John Calipari addressed the camper before conditioning drills started.

Then it was time for pictures and autographs.

With coach cal busy with campers, Wildcats assistant coach Jai Lucas says getting a chance to see the team bond with fans is special.

“With being somewhere far away like here and being on TVand only seeing the guys on kind of instances and things like that, just kind of realizing they are normal people, they are kids too. So just getting the opportunity to interact with us and interact with the guys I think is good, I think the biggest thing is seeing what kind of kids we have, Lucas said.”

And as you can imagine, the campers say there was one thing they all took away from today’s camp.

“Lots of practice, don’t sit at home and watch tv. Go practice!

“To practice 15 or 20 minutes day dribbling and getting better with your ball handling.”

“Practice like to 15 minutes a day. In the morning and at night before you go to bed and before you go to school also.”

