LEXINGTON, KY (WOWK) – The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team is holding a ‘flood relief telethon’ at Rupp Arena Tuesday night to help Eastern Kentucky flood victims.

It’s free to attend, but donations will be accepted at the door to help with flood relief efforts.

Thursday, rain hit Eastern Kentucky harder than it has in a very long time; many calling this a ‘thousand year flood.’

Governor Andy Beshear says as of Monday, 35 people have died and more than 12,000 customers in the region are still without power.

UK men’s basketball and head coach John Calipari announced a free ‘flood relief telethon’ that will be happening in Rupp Arena Tuesday night from 5-8pm.

There will also be an open practice, where Cats fans will get a chance to see the 2022 team before they head off to compete in the Bahamas.

Here are other ways you can give if you can’t make it to the fundraiser!