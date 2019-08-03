UK Will Not Sell Alcohol This Season

Lexington, Ky (WOWK) — The University of Kentucky has no plan to sell alcohol at Kroger Field or Rupp Arena for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart attributed this to wanting to maintain a family atmosphere at the games and keep the focus on the field.

The SEC gave the go-ahead for its schools to sell alcohol earlier this summer. Schools had the autonomy to choose to sell alcohol or not.

UK joins Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, and Mississippi State in their decision to refrain from alcohol sales.