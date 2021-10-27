Unbeaten Poca, Herbert Hoover ready to square off Friday in prime time

WOWK – To quote Poca, it’s Hoover week.

The top two teams in Class AA meet Friday night with a home playoff game on the line. Both teams have sat one and two in the class throughout the season.

You may not find a more dominant team this year than Herbert Hoover, who has outscored opponents 353-13 in their past five games. The Huskies have won every game this season by at least 15 points.

“Our guys have done a great job of our opponents being faceless,” Hoover Head Coach Joey Fields said. “Not being affected by the scoreboard and coming out and just getting better each play, each rep, whether it’s at practice or Friday night.”

Coach Fields has turned this program around in a short time, rejuvenating the fan base and changing the culture.

“He’s kind of changed the atmosphere to where losing is not what is expected of us and it’s really our attitudes have changed towards winning,” senior wide receiver Devin Hatfield said.

On the opposite side, the Dots are a perennial power in Class AA.

But Poca has found themselves in thrillers over the past few weeks, edging quality opponents in Winfield, Logan and Scott. Hoover provides the Dots with their biggest test yet.

“We’re going to find out what we’re made of,” Poca Head Coach Seth Ramsey said. “We’re going to find out if we’re a contender, if we’re a top team or where we lie in this whole thing. We’re going to find out Friday night. They’re a really good ball club.”

With a game so big, it’s only fitting to upgrade the atmosphere. Friday’s matchup was moved from Hoover to Lakin-Ray Field at West Virginia State due to rain and a high ticket demand.

“The atmosphere is going to be unlike anything I’ve ever played in,” Hatfield said.

Both teams have championship aspirations, but only one will go home with a win.

“Everybody’s got to be locked in this week and just stay locked in and listen to Coach Ramsey and just stay locked in all week,” Poca running back Toby Payne said.

Friday’s matchup will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Be sure to tune into the 13 Sports Zone later that night for highlights around the Tri-State area.

