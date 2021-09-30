Halloween 2021
October 31 2021

Undefeated Poca prepares for fourth game

POCA, WV (WOWK) – We are already halfway through the regular season of West Virginia high school football.

And even though we’re in week six, Poca is preparing for just their fourth game.

The Dots were scheduled to play both Independence and North Marion earlier this month, but both those games were canceled. Then a game against Chapmanville was postponed; all due to COVID-related issues.

But these guys are still working hard, and not letting this adversity impact them.

They are still undefeated, sitting at 3-0. Outscoring opponents by 20, sometimes 40, points.

“We’re feeling pretty good,” said wide receiver and linebacker Toby Payne. “We didn’t get a game for a couple of weeks because the other team had Corona. We got back into a rhythm against Mingo this week, or last week, so we’re coming into this week pretty strong.”

Poca plays Sissonville at home Friday night, we’ll have your highlights right here on WOWK.

