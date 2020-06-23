University of Cincinnati to remove Marge Schott name from baseball stadium

CINCINNATI, OHIO (WOWK) — The University of Cincinnati Board of Trustees has voted to remove the name of former Reds owner Marge Schott from the school’s baseball stadium.
According to the university, the decision was made due to her “record of racism and bigotry.”
While owner of the Reds, Schott was suspended in 1993 for racist comments toward players and banned from Riverfront Stadium in 1996 for comments on Adolf Hitler.
She sold her controlling interest in the Reds in 1999 and passed away in 2004.
