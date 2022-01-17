All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
Updated AP rankings high school basketball: 1/17

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We are about a month and a half into the West Virginia high school basketball season, and here’s where the teams sit as we head into mid-January play.

Class AAAA – boys

  1. Morgantown
  2. Parkersburg South
  3. Jefferson 
  4. George Washington
  5. South Charleston
  6. Huntington
  7. Musselman
  8. Hedgesville
  9. Martinsburg
  10. Capital

Class AAAA – girls

  1. Huntington
  2. Morgantown
  3. Wheeling Park
  4. Cabell Midland
  5. Greenbrier East
  6. Princeton
  7. Capital
  8. Buckhannon-Upshur
  9. Parkersburg
  10. George Washington

Class AAA – boys

  1. Logan
  2. Shady Spring
  3. Fairmont Senior
  4. Winfield
  5. Wheeling Central
  6. East Fairmont
  7. Elkins
  8. Herbert Hoover
  9. Berkeley Springs
  10. Ripley

Class AAA – girls

  1. Fairmont Senior
  2. North Marion
  3. Logan
  4. Wayne
  5. Nitro
  6. East Fairmont
  7. Philip Barbour

(tie) PikeView

  1. Robert C. Byrd
  2. Winfield

Class AA – boys

  1. Poca
  2. St. Marys
  3. Bluefield
  4. Williamstown
  5. Ravenswood
  6. South Harrison
  7. Chapmanville
  8. Mingo Central
  9. Charleston Catholic
  10. Wyoming East

Class AA – girls

  1. Parkersburg Catholic
  2. Wyoming East
  3. Petersburg
  4. Frankfort
  5. St. Marys
  6. Summers County
  7. Charleston Catholic
  8. Mingo Central
  9. Ritchie County
  10. Williamstown

Class A – boys

  1. Greater Beckley Christian
  2. James Monroe
  3. St. Joseph
  4. Man
  5. Tug Valley
  6. Tucker County
  7. Greenbrier West
  8. Tygarts Valley
  9. Webster County
  10. Pendleton County

Class A – girls

  1. Gilmer County
  2. Cameron
  3. Tucker County
  4. Tolsia
  5. Clay-Battelle
  6. St Joseph
  7. Doddridge County
  8. Webster County
  9. Tug Valley
  10. Calhoun

You can watch last week’s Roundball Wrap here.

