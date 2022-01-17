Updated AP rankings high school basketball: 1/17

(WOWK) -- After a powerful snow storm that left anywhere from just a few inches to 9 inches of snow in the WOWK-TV viewing area Sunday night, the heavy wet snow and even the snowmelt areas are set to refreeze Monday night, prompting many school closures for Tuesday.

Overnight temperatures and overnight road temperatures are set to plunge into the teens, meaning anything that's wet or snow covered can freeze over during the night. Driving will likely be slow to hazardous in some areas.