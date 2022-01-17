Updated AP rankings high school basketball: 1/17

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We are about a month and a half into the West Virginia high school basketball season, and here’s where the teams sit as we head into mid-January play.
Class AAAA – boys
- Morgantown
- Parkersburg South
- Jefferson
- George Washington
- South Charleston
- Huntington
- Musselman
- Hedgesville
- Martinsburg
- Capital
Class AAAA – girls
- Huntington
- Morgantown
- Wheeling Park
- Cabell Midland
- Greenbrier East
- Princeton
- Capital
- Buckhannon-Upshur
- Parkersburg
- George Washington
Class AAA – boys
- Logan
- Shady Spring
- Fairmont Senior
- Winfield
- Wheeling Central
- East Fairmont
- Elkins
- Herbert Hoover
- Berkeley Springs
- Ripley
Class AAA – girls
- Fairmont Senior
- North Marion
- Logan
- Wayne
- Nitro
- East Fairmont
- Philip Barbour
(tie) PikeView
- Robert C. Byrd
- Winfield
Class AA – boys
- Poca
- St. Marys
- Bluefield
- Williamstown
- Ravenswood
- South Harrison
- Chapmanville
- Mingo Central
- Charleston Catholic
- Wyoming East
Class AA – girls
- Parkersburg Catholic
- Wyoming East
- Petersburg
- Frankfort
- St. Marys
- Summers County
- Charleston Catholic
- Mingo Central
- Ritchie County
- Williamstown
Class A – boys
- Greater Beckley Christian
- James Monroe
- St. Joseph
- Man
- Tug Valley
- Tucker County
- Greenbrier West
- Tygarts Valley
- Webster County
- Pendleton County
Class A – girls
- Gilmer County
- Cameron
- Tucker County
- Tolsia
- Clay-Battelle
- St Joseph
- Doddridge County
- Webster County
- Tug Valley
- Calhoun
You can watch last week’s Roundball Wrap here.