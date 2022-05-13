PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) — The University of Pikeville (UPIKE) announced the plan to purchase 220 acres of land for outdoor athletic facilities.

The property, currently known as Bear Mountain, will house facilities for football, soccer, tennis, cross country, track, baseball, softball and archery. The area will also offer a playground, tailgating space and walking and biking trails.

(Photo courtesy of UPIKE)

UPIKE President Burton Webb, Ph.D., spoke about the positive impact the property purchase will have on the school community.

“With more than 500 student-athletes across campus that call UPIKE home, this project will benefit more than half of our undergraduate student population,” Webb said. “Bear Mountain is located only a mile and a half from campus, making it easily accessible for students, coaches and the community.”

Athletic Director Kelly Wells said he has already felt positive effects of the announcement among student-athletes and coaches.

“We are extremely proud of our Athletic Department, and the level of excitement surrounding this project has been at an all-time high and growing,” Wells said. “Our coaches, student-athletes, administrators, fans, and stakeholders are extremely humbled and grateful to all involved in making this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity come to life.”

For more information on UPIKE athletics, contact Sports Information Director Alek Morgan by email or call (614) 381-5934.