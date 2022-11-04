VAN, WV (WOWK) – A huge battle in Class A, (9-0) Van trying to close a perfect regular season, hosting a Tug Valley team ranked 16th in the class.

A win, and they’re in. A loss would probably eliminate them.

And the Panthers had a hot start, first drive Bryson Elia, the freshman up the middle and it’s an early seven to nothing lead for Tug.

Next drive for the Panthers, a deep ball to Brady Brewer and he makes the grab, suddenly it’s a 14-0 lead for Tug.

Start of the second quarter, more Elia, he finds a hole and the touchdown.

21-0 now, and this team looks like they’re punching their playoff ticket.

But then something sparked with Van.

Brady Green going long, a grab by Jason Massey who extends across the goal line.

The Dogs scored 48 of the next 61 points to win it 48-34.