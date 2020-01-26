Vigil held at Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy

NEWBURY PARK, CA (CNN) – Video of fans and friends creating a vigil in front of Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy.

Kobe Bryant was killed, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, in a helicopter crash Sunday morning.

