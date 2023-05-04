BLACKSBURG, VA (WOWK) – Marshall took on Virginia Tech for a single midweek matchup in Blacksburg.

It was scoreless through three innings.

Then, in the bottom of the fourth, Brody Donay hit a solo homer for the Hokies.

VT collected another home run, scoring two, in the bottom of the seventh. Going into the final inning up 5-0.

Marshall rallied in that final frame.

Kyle Schaefer scoring 2 RBI, then running home himself after a smack to left field by Calin Smith.

The rally unfortunately not enough for the win, the final 5-3 Virginia Tech.

The Thundering Herd now hosts JMU this weekend at the GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.