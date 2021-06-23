Wahama caps off undefeated season with first ever state title

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Wahama White Falcons were already on a run this season, entering the state tournament undefeated at 24-0.

And Wednesday, in their state championship game against Ritchie County, they made more history.

For the first time in the program’s existence, Wahama softball can call themselves state champs.

The game was tied at two, then the White Falcons broke it open after that, scoring an RBI double which pushed their lead.

The final in this game 5-3, Wahama.

You can check out highlights from the game above!

Congratulations to the White Falcons on an incredible season!

