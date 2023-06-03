CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – All three of our area teams came away with state championships Saturday at the GoMart Ballpark.

Wahama dominated top-ranked Tyler 10-0 in the Class A state championship game. The White Falcons complete the sweep in softball and baseball.

Up next, Cabell Midland used a nine-run fourth inning to pull away from Hedgesville, winning 11-8 in AAA. The Knights win their first title in 20 years.

In the evening matchup, Winfield beat Keyser 3-0 for the AA championship. Senior Dylan Kuhl pitched a complete-game shutout.