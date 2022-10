WAHAMA, WV (WOWK) – Wahama hosted Wirt County, the White Falcons hoping to keep their perfect record rolling.

Wahama was strong on both sides of the ball in this one, scoring TDs and snagging interceptions.

Lambert with a big pick, you can watch it above!

The White Falcons roll to 8-0, and face (1-6) Calhoun next.