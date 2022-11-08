CHARLOTTE, NC (WOWK) – Marshall basketball opened up their 2022 season in Charlotte, facing Queens.

A Royals team that just joined a division one conference this year, after finishing 30-4 last season, winning their fifth conference tournament title, and making their 15th NCAA tournament appearance.

The home team opened it up on a 5-0 run, but Marshall battled back.

The Georgetown transfer Kamdyn Curfman helped out beyond the arc, he finished the night with five threes.

Curfman’s final three pointer came at the three minute mark, the Herd was leading 81-76.

And that, was the last field goal scored by Marshall.

Queens hit a shot in the final 10 seconds to take the one point lead, and Marshall had possession with under five seconds left but just couldn’t get a shot off.

Queens wins it 83-82.

Head coach Dan D’Antoni said he’s still proud of the performance tonight, especially given how difficult of an environment that was to play in.

You can watch his full raw press conference above.

Up next: Marshall hosts Tennessee Tech on Monday, November 14th, at 7pm.