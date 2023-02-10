CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We’re just two days away from the big game, and one of our local guys is preparing to play on one of the world’s biggest stages.

Super Bowl LVII will kickoff this Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

Former Marshall safety Nazeeh Johnson now plays in the secondary for the Chiefs, one of five rookie DBs in that room.

He says Super Bowl week has been truly incredible, and an experience he’ll remember forever.

You can watch the full interview above with Nazeeh Johnson.

Johnson talks all about what this week has been like; how it’s different from a regular game week, what some of the questions from the media were, some of the places he’s gone to eat, and more!