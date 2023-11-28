CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia native Tyson Bagent is just the second WV-born quarterback to start and win an NFL game since Joe Gilliam did it in 1974.

Bagent is a Martinsburg grad, who helped lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back state championships in 2016 and 2017, finishing with perfect records both years at 28-0.

He then went on to play division two ball at Shepherd University in the eastern panhandle and collected a long list of accolades there; including the Harlon Hill trophy – the D2 equivalent of the Heisman.

Now, he has four NFL starts under his belt for the Bears.

Justin Fields fell injured back on October 15th against the Minnesota Vikings, Bagent took over in the third quarter, then started the following four games.

Bagent went 2-2 during that stretch, with his first win coming in his first start, against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Watch our full live interview with the Bears quarterback above.

Fields is now healthy and back as the starter; Bagent says his role now is to be Fields’ extra set of eyes on the field and be ready to go at a moments notice.