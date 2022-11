CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football is back home after another road win, and now, they’re preparing for their final game in the Joan to wrap up this 2022 regular season.

Check out head coach Charles Huff’s full press conference above!

You can watch what some seniors had to say here.

The Panthers enter this one 4-7, on a two game losing streak.

Marshall is now 7-4, and has won four of its last five games.