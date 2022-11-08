HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – (5-4) Marshall football hosts (5-4) Appalachian State this weekend, and this one is for the 75.

52 years ago, 75 lives were lost in the Marshall plane crash.

The Thundering Herd was traveling back from their game against East Carolina on November 14th, 1970, when the plane crashed into a hillside just two miles from the airport.

No one on board survived.

In fact, six players whose remains couldn’t be identified were buried together in Spring Hill Cemetery. Head coach Charles Huff says the team will visit the cemetery on gameday, continuing the tradition of honoring those lives lost.

You can watch Huff’s full press conference above; he wraps up the gritty win at ODU, previews the events happening this weekend, and the game itself.

We’ll have more coverage in the coming days.