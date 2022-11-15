HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football has their last road trip of the regular season on Saturday, at Georgia Southern.

The Herd enters this one 6-4, and at .500 in conference play (3-3).

Georgia Southern is on a two-game losing streak, dropping games to both South Alabama and Louisiana, and sits at 2-4 in the SBC.

The last time these teams faced each other, it was 1996.

Eagles’ quarterback Kyle Vantrease likes to air it out – he’s thrown a touchdown pass in each of the 10 games so far this season, which is a Georgia Southern record.

But, they’re facing a top ten defense in Marshall, who also has a scary guy downfield in Micah Abraham.

Abraham is currently ranked third in the country in interceptions, with five.

