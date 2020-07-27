WATCH LIVE: The Phillies take on the Dodgers in #WinfieldYouthBaseball

WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) — WATCH LIVE as the Winfield Phillies take on the Winfield Dodgers.
At 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jake Siegel and the 13 News Sportzone will bring you all the Winfield Youth Baseball action live from the field. Get in on the Twitter conversation with #WinfieldYouthBaseball.
Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
