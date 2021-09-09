WV Power will announce name change on Sept. 28

UPDATE (10:19 a.m. on Thursday, September 9): The WV Power announced that the team’s new name will be revealed during the second game of the September 28 doubleheader.

Players will not know what the team’s new name will be, and their new uniforms will be revealed in the locker room between games.

A contest to guess the team’s new name will be revealed on the Power’s website.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Power are set to make an announcement on Thursday at Appalachian Power Park at 10:00 a.m.

“Charleston, West Virginia has had a long and rich history of baseball and we are excited to

share with everyone how we plan to usher in the next chapter for the history books,” said

Power President, Chuck Domino. “We would like all media outlets to join us to hear what our big announcement might be.”

We will live-stream the press conference right here on wowktv.com.