HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football is coming off of a long road trip, and will be back in the Joan this weekend for the first time in almost a month.

The Herd collected two back-to-back losses to Bowling Green and Troy.

They now sit at 2-2 entering this next stretch of home games.

Marshall hosts Gardner-Webb this Saturday at 3:30, it is also military appreciation day.

