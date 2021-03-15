WATCH: Morehead St. head coach previews Friday’s NCAA Tournament meeting with WVU

The brackets have been finalized. Now, it’s time to dance. West Virginia, the No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region, will face No. 14 Morehead State on Friday. Tipoff has been set for 9:50 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium.

After the matchup was announced, Bob Huggins said he was “pleased” with the opponent. On Monday morning, the opposing head coach, Preston Spradlin, gave his early impression of the Mountaineers.

“It’s a typical Bob Huggins West Virginia team. They will be very physical, very tough, very rugged,” coach Spradlin said. “Good defense, good rebounding team, good size, and this year, a very good offensive team.”

“It’s going to be a great matchup because, in our league, we pride ourselves on the same identity. We are a very physical, tough, defensive-minded team that dominates the glass and dominated the paint. It’s going to be a battle of two very comparable teams as far as styles of play.”

The Eagles bring a 23-7 record into the meeting and have won 19 of their last 20 games leading up to the NCAA Tournament. Coach Spradlin’s full thoughts on the matchup and the current state of his team can be double in the video player above.