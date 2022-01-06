Watts steps down as St. Albans football coach

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Nick Watts is out as head coach at St. Albans High School, ending his four-year run with the Red Dragons.

Watts announced his decision to step down on Twitter Thursday afternoon. He went on to thank assistant coaches, school administration and his players.

“It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve my alma mater as head football coach,” Watts said on Twitter. “The athletes in our program gave what they had, followed our instruction, and stepped up to our challenges. It has not always been easy and success can often times be harder to define than wins and losses.”

St. Albans finished the 2021 season with a 3-7 record.