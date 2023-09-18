CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A close one in Winfield, the Generals hosting Wayne.
The home team won it by five, the final 26-21.
Check out highlights above!
Up next: Winfield travels to Logan, Wayne hosts Nitro.
by: Cassidy Wood
Posted:
Updated:
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A close one in Winfield, the Generals hosting Wayne.
The home team won it by five, the final 26-21.
Check out highlights above!
Up next: Winfield travels to Logan, Wayne hosts Nitro.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now