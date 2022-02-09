“We have unfinished business.” Poca hoops motivated for another state tournament run

POCA, WV (WOWK) – Isaac McKneely’s monster dunk put the exclamation point on a 22 point over previously-unbeaten Logan Friday night.

The Dots are having a dream season. Poca is 15-1, are on a 14-game winning streak and 13 of their 15 wins have come by 10 or more points.

The question is, can anyone stop them this season?

“We’re feeling pretty good so far but we have unfinished business,” senior Toby Payne said.

That unfinished business is getting back to the state championship game, a game that the Dots lost last year. Every high school team dreams of winning a state title, but Poca is obsessed with it.

“The day after we lost we were all back in the gym working out so we’ve been working for a while and we’re really motivated to get that ring,” McKneely said. “I think we’ve got a good team to do it. I really like our chances.”

Head Coach Allen Osborne has won a couple of rings before and is hoping to add another to his resume. He’s been there before and see the hunger in his team.

“We’re pretty motivated,” he said. “I think they’re on a mission. They want to get another chance at it but they’ve got a long way to go. It’s not going to be easy.”

All eyes are on McKneely as the top-rated high school player in the Mountain State. Before he heads to the University of Virginia, he wants to cap off his senior year in the biggest way possible.

“Everyone says you’ve got to go out with a bang and enjoy it while it’s here,” he said. “I’m taking every practice like it’s my last. We’ve got a chip on our shoulder and we want to prove that we are the best team in the state.”