CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – It’s week 10 of the high school basketball season, and below are all your rankings for the boys.

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (10)18-21001
2. Parkersburg South13-5902
3. George Washington15-2803
4. Huntington16-3704
5. Spring Mills14-5415
6. Greenbrier East10-8386
7. South Charleston12-6359
8. Hedgesville16-431T7
9. Jefferson11-629T7
10. Bridgeport12-414NR
(tie) Wheeling Park11-71410

Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 5, Cabell Midland 2, Musselman 1.

Class AAA

1. Shady Spring (10)16-31001
2. Fairmont Senior16-1902
3. Ripley16-2753
4. East Fairmont15-2734
5. Logan12-9555
6. Winfield9-7516
7. Scott12-8367
8. Herbert Hoover13-6328
9. Elkins11-7209
10. Weir14-712NR

Others receiving votes: Nitro 2, North Marion 2, Philip Barbour 2.

Class AA

1. Williamstown (9)18-0981
2. Bluefield (1)12-5892
3. South Harrison17-1754
4. Chapmanville14-3713
5. Charleston Catholic15-3645
6. Ravenswood15-4467
7. Wyoming East14-6426
8. St. Marys13-4328
9. Wheeling Central9-101510
10. Poca11-8139

Others receiving votes: Ritchie County 5.

Class A

1. James Monroe (10)16-21001
2. Tug Valley16-3883
3. Tucker County12-4794
4. Webster County14-5672
5. Clay-Battelle13-6645
6. East Hardy15-5457
7. Cameron10-9376
8. Madonna12-829NR
9. Pendleton County11-7138
10. Tolsia12-799

Others receiving votes: Doddridge County 8, St. Joseph 6, Wahama 2, Pocahontas County 2, Tygarts Valley 1.