CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – It’s week 10 of the high school basketball season, and below are all your rankings for the girls.

Class AAAA

1. Wheeling Park (7)20-2971
2. Morgantown17-4862
3. Spring Valley (2)17-3823
4. Spring Mills (1)16-0744
5. Cabell Midland16-5595
6. University13-7476
7. Huntington12-8457
8. Woodrow Wilson12-8258
9. George Washington13-621T10
10. Parkersburg South10-1069

Others receiving votes: St. Albans 3, Bridgeport 2, John Marshall 2, Buckhannon-Upshur 1.

Class AAA

1. North Marion (6)20-1961
2. Wayne (4)20-1942
3. East Fairmont20-2784
4. Ripley16-5673
5. Robert C. Byrd15-464T5
6. Lewis County14-5469
7. Philip Barbour11-842T5
8. Nitro11-11247
9. Logan9-11208
10. Keyser12-810NR

Others receiving votes: PikeView 5, Winfield 4.

Class AA

1. Summers County (5)17-4943
2. Wyoming East (4)16-3912
3. Mingo Central (1)17-2851
4. Williamstown17-4675
5. Wheeling Central16-5604
6. St. Marys14-7506
7. Charleston Catholic11-934T7
8. Ritchie County13-7279
9. Chapmanville14-62310
10. Parkersburg Catholic11-716T7

Others receiving votes: Petersburg 2, Trinity 1.

Class A

1. Cameron (10)15-61001
2. Doddridge County16-4852
(tie) Tucker County15-2853
4. Webster County16-3625
5. Greenbrier West15-4604
6. James Monroe14-5576
7. Tolsia13-8398
8. Gilmer County10-10247
9. Pendleton County10-32010
10. Tug Valley7-899

Others receiving votes: Meadow Bridge 6, East Hardy 3.