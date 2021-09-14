Week 3 high school football rankings

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The WVSSAC has released the Week 3 rankings for high school football; and in our area, we have several teams that are still undefeated.

According the WVSSAC, for Class AAA, University is sitting in first place right now; with Huntington in second. Martinsburg is in third, and GW and Jefferson are tied for fourth.

South Charleston and Cabell Midland are also in the top ten.

The complete list for every class is below:

And don’t forget to tune into the Friday night sports zone for all your Tri-State area high school football highlights!