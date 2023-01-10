CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – The Associated Press high school boys basketball week five poll has been released.

Below are the full AP rankings, below that is the Coaches Poll:

Class AAAA

SchoolRecordPointsPrevious ranking
1. Morgantown (10)10-11001
2. Parkersburg South6-1872
3. George Washington8-0733
4. Greenbrier East5-1626
5. Huntington7-1554
6. Spring Mills7-1528
7. Wheeling Park7-1397
8. Jefferson4-3345
9. Hedgesville7-216NR
10. Cabell Midland4-1159

Others receiving votes: Princeton 8, South Charleston 6, Spring Valley 1, University 1, Woodrow Wilson 1.

Class AAA

SchoolRecordPointsPrevious ranking
1. Fairmont Senior (5)8-0952
2. Shady Spring (4)6-3931
3. Ripley (1)8-0657
4. Scott6-2564
5. East Fairmont7-1555
6. Logan6-6523
7. Elkins6-3386
8. Winfield6-3358
9. North Marion4-2229
10. Nitro5-313NR

Others receiving votes: Keyser 10, Herbert Hoover 7, Grafton 4, Wayne 3, Midland Trail 2.

Class AA

SchoolRecordPointsPrevious ranking
1. Bluefield (8)5-1981
2. Williamstown (2)7-0902
3. Chapmanville7-1654
4. South Harrison7-0595
5. St. Marys7-1526
6. Ravenswood6-3503
7. Wyoming East6-2379
8. Poca6-3357
9. Charleston Catholic7-33110
10. Wheeling Central5-5108
(tie) Wirt County6-310NR

Class A

SchoolRecordPointsPrevious ranking
1. James Monroe (10)8-21001
2. Tucker County4-2832
3. Webster County7-2803
4. Cameron6-2554
5. Tug Valley2-5527
6. Pendleton County4-3435
7. St.Joseph4-2386
8. Doddridge County6-1378
9. Clay-Battelle3-32110
10. Greenbrier West1-579
(tie) Madonna5-57NR
(tie) Tolsia6-47NR
(tie) Wahama4-47NR

Others receiving votes: Tyler Consolidated 5, Montcalm 4, Pocahontas County 2, East Hardy 1, Greater Beckley Christian 1.