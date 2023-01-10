CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – The Associated Press high school girls basketball week five poll has been released.

Below are the full rankings:

Class AAAA

SchoolRecordPointsPrevious ranking
1. Wheeling Park (7)9-1901
2. Cabell Midland (1)8-2842
3. Spring Valley (2)10-2815
4. University7-4636
5. Morgantown6-3603
6. Huntington6-2554
7. Parkersburg South5-3407
8. George Washington4-2209
9. Spring Mills6-014NR
10. Woodrow Wilson4-512NR

Others receiving votes: Greenbrier East 11, John Marshall 7, Buckhannon-Upshur 6, Parkersburg 5, South Charleston 1, St. Albans 1.

Class AAA

SchoolRecordPointsPrevious ranking
1. Wayne (10)10-01001
2. Nitro7-1783
3. North Marion6-1744
3. Ripley8-2742
5. Robert C. Byrd7-2625
6. East Fairmont8-2536
7. Logan4-6267
8. Philip Barbour4-3258
9. Keyser6-314NR
10. Lewis County10-011NR

Others receiving votes: Elkins 10, PikeView 9, Sissonville 4, Grafton 3, Lincoln 1, Lincoln County 1.

Class AA

SchoolRecordPointsPrevious ranking
1. Wyoming East (10)8-11001
2. Mingo Central8-1803
3. Williamstown7-2686
4. Summers County9-263T4
5. St. Marys6-459T4
6. Parkersburg Catholic4-3542
7. Wheeling Central8-1469
8. Chapmanville7-4377
9. Petersburg6-4228
10. Ritchie County4-41010

Class A

SchoolRecordPointsPrevious ranking
1. Tucker County (6)8-0962
2. Cameron (4)8-3931
3. Webster County8-1764
4. Doddridge County6-2743
5. James Monroe8-3575
6. Greenbrier West9-2506
7. Tug Valley4-1297
8. Gilmer County4-6218
9. Tolsia5-31710
10. Clay-Battelle3-4119
(tie) Hundred7-111NR

Others receiving votes: Pendleton County 8, Meadow Bridge 6, East Hardy 1.