CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s week six of the West Virginia high school football season, and below is a list of the top ten rankings for every class.
The most notable changes in Class AAA are: Musselman jumped from No. 10 to No. 6, Morgantown went from No. 4 to No. 7, and Woodrow Wilson found a spot in the Top 10.
In Class AA the most notable changes are: Scott is now in the top three, Fairmont Senior dropped from No. 2 to No. 7, Winfield broke through the rankings, sitting at No. 8, and Logan dropped from No. 6 to No. 10.
In Class A the most notable changes are: Greenbrier West and James Monroe swapped places, and Petersburg was named in the top ten, at No. 9.
Class AAA
- Martinsburg
- Spring Valley
- Parkersburg South
- Huntington
- Hurricane
- Musselman
- Morgantown
- Bridgeport
- Cabell Midland
- Woodrow Wilson
Class AA
- Independence
- North Marion
- Scott
- Frankfort
- Fairmont Senior
- Roane County
- Keyser
- Winfield
- Point Pleasant
- Logan
Class A
- Wheeling Central
- Williamstown
- Doddridge County
- Greenbrier West
- James Monroe
- Tucker County
- Wahama
- Cameron
- Petersburg
- East Hardy