CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s week six of the West Virginia high school football season, and below is a list of the top ten rankings for every class.

The most notable changes in Class AAA are: Musselman jumped from No. 10 to No. 6, Morgantown went from No. 4 to No. 7, and Woodrow Wilson found a spot in the Top 10.

In Class AA the most notable changes are: Scott is now in the top three, Fairmont Senior dropped from No. 2 to No. 7, Winfield broke through the rankings, sitting at No. 8, and Logan dropped from No. 6 to No. 10.

In Class A the most notable changes are: Greenbrier West and James Monroe swapped places, and Petersburg was named in the top ten, at No. 9.

Class AAA

Martinsburg Spring Valley Parkersburg South Huntington Hurricane Musselman Morgantown Bridgeport Cabell Midland Woodrow Wilson

Class AA

Independence North Marion Scott Frankfort Fairmont Senior Roane County Keyser Winfield Point Pleasant Logan

Class A