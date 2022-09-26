CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s week six of the West Virginia high school football season, and below is a list of the top ten rankings for every class.

The most notable changes in Class AAA are: Musselman jumped from No. 10 to No. 6, Morgantown went from No. 4 to No. 7, and Woodrow Wilson found a spot in the Top 10.

In Class AA the most notable changes are: Scott is now in the top three, Fairmont Senior dropped from No. 2 to No. 7, Winfield broke through the rankings, sitting at No. 8, and Logan dropped from No. 6 to No. 10.

In Class A the most notable changes are: Greenbrier West and James Monroe swapped places, and Petersburg was named in the top ten, at No. 9.

Class AAA

  1. Martinsburg
  2. Spring Valley
  3. Parkersburg South
  4. Huntington
  5. Hurricane
  6. Musselman
  7. Morgantown
  8. Bridgeport
  9. Cabell Midland
  10. Woodrow Wilson

Class AA

  1. Independence
  2. North Marion
  3. Scott
  4. Frankfort
  5. Fairmont Senior
  6. Roane County
  7. Keyser
  8. Winfield
  9. Point Pleasant
  10. Logan

Class A

  1. Wheeling Central
  2. Williamstown
  3. Doddridge County
  4. Greenbrier West
  5. James Monroe
  6. Tucker County
  7. Wahama
  8. Cameron
  9. Petersburg
  10. East Hardy