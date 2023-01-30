CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The week 8 AP rankings for boys high school basketball are out.
In Class 4A, George Washington dropped from #2 to #3 and unranked South Charleston now sits at #10.
The full list of rankings are below, broken up by class.
Basketball ball on shiny parquet flooring in high school court 3d render (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)
by: Cassidy Wood
Posted:
Updated:
